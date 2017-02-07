Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: AI, Rear Fingerprint Sensor Among Many Features

Samsung is reportedly pulling out all the stops as it unveils its newest Galaxy Note "phablet" in 2017. The Galaxy Note 8 is said to include high-end features that will help it overcome the debacle from the last version – a rear fingerprint sensor and a Siri-like AI called Bixby.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-JiNew rumors are circulating about Samsung's Galaxy Note 8.

According to Daily Mail, it will not be long until the South Korean multinational conglomerate presents the Galaxy Note 8 to the public. Sources claim that the unveiling may happen as early as March of this year.

Recently, new rumors about the specs of the handset emerged after photos of its alleged leather case surfaced online. The case, which bears Samsung's logo, shows slots at the back for the main camera, the camera's flash and the fingerprint sensor. The change in the sensor's location is said to accommodate the big modification in the phone's display as reports claim that it will be an infinity screen, with no home button.

Meanwhile, the rumored AI named Bixby will reportedly give Apple's Siri a run for its money. Bixby's capabilities is said to include the optical recognition of characters, as well as the identification and analysis of images and objects. There will also reportedly be no problem with interconnectivity with other phone applications.

Other speculations claim that the Galaxy Note 8's screen will have a 4K resolution display, far more advanced than the rumored 2K resolution in the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. According to Mobile N Apps, Samsung is gearing towards the inclusion of virtual reality and Gear VR wearables in its newest products.

Just like its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to have IP68 certification. It will also likely include iris scanning, as well as an accelerometer, compass and a heart rate monitor among others. The S-Pen stylus will reportedly make a comeback, but it will be a better version than the previous one.