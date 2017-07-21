Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: August 23 Launch Targeted Ahead of iPhone 8

Samsung reportedly released invitations for its Aug. 23 product launch in New York. Allegedly, the company will unveil the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at the said event and it will come a few weeks ahead of the competition, Apple's iPhone 8.

Reuters/Andrew Kelly The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will reportedly be unveiled in August.

Following the invitation's release, more leaks about the specs and features of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have been making its way online. Some gadget enthusiasts have also been making concept images based on these rumored specs.

One such concept image showed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will include a 6.3-inch Super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) Infinity Display that is similar to the Galaxy S8 that arrived in stores in April. The new Note will also include an enhanced S Pen stylus that will render more efficient multitasking.

The Galaxy Note 8 will also carry 12-megapixel dual cameras and a standard 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM). The device will either be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset or an Exynos 8895.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8's new campaign is reportedly going to center around a "do bigger things" theme. It's supposed to push the smartphone as the "ultimate multitasking device" compared to the competition.

Given the enhanced features, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 won't allegedly come with a bigger battery. It also remains to be seen if the company has indeed come up with a solution to put the device's home button under the display's glass.

But the biggest consumer concern for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is if won't end up like last year's fiasco. Samsung had to recall over 2.5 million Note 7 devices a month after its launch in August 2016 due to exploding batteries. To ensure that design flaws are detected and fixed in the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, the company initiated new protocols in testing during production.

It is estimated that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will cost around $900.