Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Flagship Smartphone to Launch in Second Half of 2017

Samsung has seemingly confirmed that its upcoming Galaxy Note 8 flagship smartphone will hit stores in the second half of the year.

(Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)A customer uses his Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 while waiting for an exchange at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.

The South Korean tech giant previewed the year ahead in a press release by announcing its financial results for the first quarter of the year, and has also revealed its plans to "successfully" launch "a new flagship smartphone in the second half."

"The company will strive to maintain profitability through robust sales of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus and the launch of a new flagship smartphone in the second half," the statement mentioned.

While the company may not have specifically named the Galaxy Note 8 in its press release, it is worth noting that Samsung's mobile chief D.J. Koh previously confirmed earlier this year that he planned to introduce a better, safer and very innovative Galaxy Note 8 to the market this year, which put an end to rumors that the South Korean tech company was planning to kill the Galaxy Note brand after the recall of the Galaxy Note 7.

The Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to come with 6 GB random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. It will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or by Samsung's own Exynos 8895 chipset depending on the region the device will be shipped to.

It may also come with a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery. This move shows the company's confidence in its eight-point battery safety check program the ensures the batteries are not prone to overheating and explosions.

The device is expected to have the same overall design as the Galaxy S8 smartphone, but is anticipated to be equipped with a much-bigger Infinity display and come with an S Pen stylus. The Galaxy Note 8 is also rumored to have a dual camera and a fingerprint sensor under the screen.

If all goes according to plan, Samsung users and fans will get to see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the second half of this year.