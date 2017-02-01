Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Iris Scanning Among Many Innovative Features?

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Fans of the Samsung Galaxy Note series are waiting for the actual announcement on when the newest "phablet" will be released. At the moment, the South Korean multinational conglomerate has yet to give new updates.

Previously, Samsung revealed its plans of creating a Galaxy Note 8. This came on the heels of the many complaints the company received after several Galaxy Note 7 units exploded. Samsung was forced to recall the gadget from the market and allegedly lost billions in the process.

Amidst all the criticism, mobile chief D.J. Koh said in an interview that they would continue with the production of the latest version. He said they owe it to the many clients who remain faithful to the brand. Koh also promised that they have resolved the battery problems that they encountered with the previous device. Speculations predict that the Galaxy Note 8 will be released August of this year.

"I will bring back a better, safer and very innovative Note 8, he said. Koh adds: "We found through the investigative process, we knew there are lots and lots of loyal Note customers."

There are a lot of rumors on the specifications of the Galaxy Note 8. According to GSM Arena, it would have several innovative features like iris and fingerprint scanning. The phablet is also said to contain an accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate and SpO2. Just like in the Galaxy Note 7, the device will include a stylus. The screen size is reportedly 5.7 inches with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

As for the cameras, the rear is reportedly 12 MP, while the front one is 8 MP. There are even rumors that the rear camera may be a more powerful 30 MP. Other speculations claim that Galaxy Note 8 will feature a digital assistant.