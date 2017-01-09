Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Korean Manufacturer to Push Through With Note Brand Amid Note 7 Issues

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Samsung is not abandoning fans of the Note series as a new report says the South Korean technology giant will still unveil its Galaxy Note 8 amid the issues that the Note 7 encountered last year.

In September 2016, Forbes reported that Samsung had recalled its Galaxy Note 7 after consumers complained that the device was overheating, with some people saying that it explodes. According to the outlet, the manufacturer has conducted investigations and discovered a cell issue on the Note 7's battery.

It appears that the issue has been resolved as a new report from South Korea says Samsung will still push through with the release of the Galaxy Note 8 this year.

According to Business Korea, an unnamed official clarified that the Galaxy Note 7 was a popular installment before reports about the battery exploding emerged. Despite the reports, the company is still looking to release its Samsung Galaxy Note 8 this year. "As the phablet market, which was developed by Samsung Electronics, has been growing, the company will release the Note series this year again," the anonymous official said.

The outlet adds that the upcoming Note 7 successor will feature the artificial intelligence assistant from Samsung, which is dubbed as "Bixby" at the moment. The Galaxy Note 8 will also reportedly sport an ultra-definition virtual reality feature that should improve the gaming experience of users.

Samsung has yet to announce the official release date of the highly anticipated Galaxy Note 8. There are ongoing debates regarding the new phablet's release as some analysts suggest that the company should unleash the flagship at an earlier date compared to the usual August and September releases of the previous Note devices.

As for other Note 8 specs, The Daily Express says there are speculations that the device will be Samsung's first with a 4K Ultra HD display. The said feature is expected to further improve VR experience and may allegedly work with the new Gear VR wearable.

Samsung has yet to address the latest alleged Galaxy Note 8 unveiling and release rumors. It is best to wait for official word from the manufacturer as the leaks and speculations are merely rumors until they are confirmed.