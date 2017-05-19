Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Larger Display, Dual-Camera Feature Expected

Fresh details about Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Note surface online.

samsung.com(In photo is Samsung Galaxy Note 7) Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rumored to arrive with dual cameras

Recent reports claim that the successor to the infamous Galaxy Note 7 will come out with a 6.3-inch display screen. This means the upcoming device will just be 0.1-inch bigger compared to the display screen of the recently released Galaxy S8+ that comes with a 6.2-inch display.

Other reports also mention the speculations that the upcoming handset will have a dual-camera feature.

Reports mention that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer will feature the same camera setup that is now available in other smartphones in the market like the iPhone 7 Plus.

Furthermore, the next-generation Galaxy Note smartphone will have a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens that has 3x optical zoom.

KGI analyst and consistent gadget leak source Ming-Chi Kuo says in a research that the dual-camera feature is "the most important upgrade" in the Galaxy Note line.

"Note 8's dual-camera will be much better than that of iPhone 7 Plus, and likely match that of OLED iPhone," Kuo says in a note to investors.

Other expected features of the rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 8 include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage, and the exclusive S Pen attachment.

Other reports mention that before Samsung unveils the Galaxy Note 8, the company is expected to re-release the Galaxy Note 7 that was pulled out from the market after reports about exploding batteries came out online.

Reports also cite a statement from a company representative that they still have no scheduled plans for the Galaxy Note 7. "We have not yet decided on the phone's launch schedule." The Samsung rep adds, "We plan to launch the phone before the Galaxy Note 8 that comes out later this year."

More details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are expected to be announced soon.