Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: New Flagship May Arrive in Second Half of 2017

Following the fiasco that the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 got caught up in last year, technology enthusiasts are now looking forward to its successor. Now that the Korean technology company has already dropped the Samsung Galaxy 8 variants, many are wondering if the much-anticipated Galaxy Note 8 will also see the light of the day this year.

Samsung Official WebsiteA new report says Samsung may release the Galaxy Note 8 when Apple launches its iPhone 8.

If recent reports are an indication, then it is possible that the release of the Galaxy Note 8 will also happen this 2017. It can be recalled that after the tragedy that was the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung made a promise to the industry that it will come up with a new flagship that is safer and more reliable than its predecessor.

The Galaxy Note 8 is marketed as being almost identical to its doomed predecessor, sporting a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and runs on an Android Nougat. It is also rumored to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or the Exynos 8895 chipset and comes with 6GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128GB of internal storage. The flagship device is also said to sport a 4,000 mAh of non-removable battery that is not prone to overheating.

Since the Galaxy S8 has already hit stores, many technology enthusiasts think that the Galaxy Note 8 is already coming in a few months, or at least before the year ends. It is also interesting to note that in Samsung's previous press release, it mentioned that a new flagship will be launched in the second half of the year.

"The company will aim to improve performance by maximizing sales of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and successfully launching a new flagship smartphone in the second half. Also, the company will maintain profitability in the mid to low-end segment," said Samsung in its press release.

Since Samsung has yet to confirm if the flagship smartphone that will be launched in the second half of the year is the Galaxy Note 8, enthusiasts should take every rumor with a grain of salt.