Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: New Leak Hints Optical Fingerprint Sensor and More

Many are wondering what the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will offer that the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus does not have. A new leak has revealed some of the things that may be the answer to that.

A few days ago, images of what were believed to be prototypes of the newly unveiled flagship hit the web courtesy of tech insider KK Low-Key via Weibo passed along by tech blogger Eldar Murtazin.

Таким был S8 , таким стал Note 8 pic.twitter.com/Q1Fk8tfMpt — Eldar Murtazin (@eldarmurtazin) April 16, 2017

The design of the device on the images looks nothing like what Samsung has shown in the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. This had many believing that the smartphone featured on the leak is the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, the handset in the images has a dual-camera setup. The fingerprint sensor is nowhere to be found as it is believed to be embedded under the display.

Samsung had plans to do just that on the latest of the Galaxy S line, but BGR notes that the company did not have enough time to do so.

"[This is the] dual camera vertical version of [S8 Plus], eventually abandoned by Samsung, has been rumors that Samsung will be equipped with advanced optical fingerprint recognition (positive), perhaps worried about the design too radical and ... (guess). No two shot S8 is still one of the best mobile phone camera," the insider said of the leaked images via Slashgear.

With that in mind, it is now being said that the South Korean tech titan is looking to use that technology on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 instead.

This should be one of the things that will distinguish the phablet from the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. Many users fear that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be redundant, but it turns out this would not be the case.

The prototypes in the leak also show a heart sensor and the flash placed directly under the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

This is yet again another difference, this time in the design department. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus has a dual-pixel camera accompanied by the fingerprint scanner on the back.