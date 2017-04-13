Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: New Photo Leak Previews Bigger Screen, Bixby and S Pen

The latest photo leak of an alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 8 prototype has recently surfaced and it hinted at three things: a bigger screen, the newly-launched smart assistant Bixby and an S Pen on the side.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-JiA customer uses his Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 as he waits for an exchange at company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, October 13, 2016.

Judging from the leaked photo shared via Slash Leaks, the supposed Galaxy Note 8 sports the Infinity Display innovation launched on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ last March 29, and it is something that is not surprising at all.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ may be considered the comeback phone for Samsung since the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, but the world is still curious as to what the South Korean company has up its sleeves for the Note line. So, it is safe to say that there is no reason for Samsung not to design the Note 8 with a bigger screen and much slimmer bezels.

It is important to note though that the leaked photo shows a device that looks widely similar to the Galaxy S8 and S8+. And because it does not bear any other information, it is hard to tell what will set the Galaxy Note 8 apart from the already competitive new smartphones from Samsung, aside from the S Pen stylus compatibility.

Someone commented on the original Slash Leaks post and said that he doubts it is the final product for the Galaxy Note 8 but added that "it does have the boxiness of the note flagship."

On the other hand, the existence of the Galaxy Note 8 is not a hidden fact. Samsung has talked about it on several occasions since the Note 7 global recall. However, recently, Samsung has been quiet on its specific plans about the upcoming phablet.

For example, back in October 2016, Samsung enticed the South Korean market to swap back to the Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge after the Note 7 fiasco and to enroll under the Galaxy Upgrade Program to get a 50 percent discount once Galaxy S8 and Note 8 go out in the market.

While Samsung has yet to update everyone about the specs and launch of the Note 8, many believe that the company will not let 2017 pass without announcing the phablet.