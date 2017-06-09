Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Next-Gen Phablet to Come Out in August?

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 8 in late August, rumors have claimed.

REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI The wait for the successor of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 (pictured) will soon be over.

According to reports, the South Korean electronics and smartphone manufacturer is planning to launch their next-generation flagship phablet several weeks ahead of the unveiling of Apple's iPhone 8 in September.

This is not a surprising move from the tech giant since they normally release a new Samsung Galaxy Note during the annual IFA electronics trade show in Germany that is usually held during the last week of August.

But in 2016, the company opted to expedite the release the Galaxy Note 7 in early August, causing it to have a lot of manufacturing problems where a number of units from different parts of the world burst into flames.

Aside from the rumored launched date, new reports claimed that the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 will also have a bezel-less display just like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

Based on a leaked video that was reportedly spotted from Chinese social networking site Weibo, the upcoming smartphone's 6.3-inch front panel will be the same as the latest Galaxy S models. It might also follow the design of Samsung's Infinity Display, which comes with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, as seen in the Galaxy S8 model.

"As users tend to consume more and more high definition movies and video clips and massive data content, they would opt for larger displays on smartphones," a source said.

Other rumors claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will feature dual cameras in the back, which will be composed of 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel lenses.

The device is expected to use the tech giant's eight-point battery test to prevent the same problems that they encountered with the Galaxy Note 7. It is also speculated to feature curved screens on all sides.

More details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are expected to be announced before August.