Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Phablet Coming Sooner Than Expected

Reports regarding the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 keep surfacing as a lot of rumors about the next-generation phablet are being leaked. The latest news is that the Samsung's upcoming device might come sooner than expected. How long will it take for the South Korean company to finally launch the new device?

Reuters/Kim-Hong Ji The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is anticipated to feature a bigger display than that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Samsung is rumored to release the Galaxy Note 8 in the second half of the year. The company is reported to have covered a lot in terms of their development and is said to be now testing the device with the Android Nougat 7.1.1 operating system (OS).

If the rumored development achievements and release date news are indeed true, then the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might be released sometime in August or perhaps even before that.

Samsung's next-generation phablet is said to be a little bigger than the Samsung Galaxy S8+. In terms of features, the device is reported to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 system-on-chip (SoC). Aside from its processor and other software-related features, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also said to have a fingerprint scanner at the back rather than the front of the device.

Despite the rumors about the phablet's development, nobody really knows when Samsung will unveil their upcoming device. As much as the speculations go, there is still no official information regarding the exact release date.

The Galaxy Note 8 is an upcoming phablet created and developed by Samsung Electronics. The Galaxy Note series is powered by Google's Android system, just like most other devices from Samsung. The series is known for its large screen, stylus pen usage and pressure-sensitive digitizer. It is one of the company's most popular lineups, with the original Galaxy Note selling around 10 million devices.