Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Phablet to Be Released in August?

After experiencing a steep downfall due to the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung is up and ready to take on the challenge of making a comeback in the market with the latest leaks about the tech giant's upcoming phablet. While its previous version faced battery issues that caused the phone to explode, the Galaxy Note 8 looks like it has found a way to resolve the issue.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics is pictured at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, November 29, 2016.

Samsung's recent release, the Galaxy S8, has been garnering overwhelmingly positive reviews despite the high price tag. Now, the company is seemingly ready to launch the much-anticipated Galaxy Note 8. Although there is no official release date yet, the specs of Galaxy Note 8 have been spreading over the internet.

According to Express, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may feature an embedded fingerprint scanner underneath the flagship's popular wide display. It is also expected to include a dual-lens camera, 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Infinity display, 128 GB of internal memory and a powerful 4,000 mAh battery. Of course, fans are also expecting fast charging and capable random-access memory (RAM).

However, sources say that a possible drawback for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is that it may be released with the Google's current operating system instead of the upcoming Android O.

If Samsung is to stick to its normal schedule of unveiling during the third quarter of the year, rumors say that the Galaxy Note 8 may be here by August. Since the IFA technology show is held every first of September, there is a big possibility that the South Korean tech giant will release its newest contribution to the smartphone market well before the event.

Aesthetically speaking, the leaks on Galaxy Note 8 portray a smartphone that is truly awe-inspiring. With a display that doesn't look like it's going to end with the edges, Samsung fans are truly looking forward to any details about the popular phablet.