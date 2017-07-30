Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Pre-Order Date Leaked Ahead of September Launch

Samsung may have unintentionally leaked the pre-order date for the anticipated Galaxy Note 8.

Reuters/Andrew Kelly The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will reportedly be unveiled in August.

The Note 8 is one of the most-awaited smartphones of 2017. While the South Korean tech giant has yet to announce its official release date, the pre-order date for the upcoming device may have just been leaked online.

On Aug. 23, Samsung is scheduled to hold a major press conference where the Note 8 is expected to be unveiled to the public. Recent earnings reports from the firm point to a fall commercial release for the iPhone 8 rival, sometime around late September.

Fans now have an idea on when they can get the flagship phablet, as Samsung's official Australian website published a document which seems to note that the smartphone will be up for pre-order on Aug. 25.

BGR pointed out that if Aug. 25 is the pre-order date in Australia, it's highly possible that the Note 8 will be available for pre-order in other major smartphone markets on the same date. This includes Asia, key European countries and the United States.

Express reported that Samsung is also gearing up to release their own version of Apple's famed Air Pods. News of the company's plans for wireless earbuds was first revealed by a Korean news outlet called ETNews. It is believed that Samsung is working on a new set of earbuds that will be powered by their very own Bixby smart assistant.

The upcoming Air Pods rival will reportedly have state-of-the-art features, including noise-canceling technology. Sources have confirmed that the new earbuds will likely be bundled in with the latest Note 8, but they will still be compatible with the new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Further details about the Note 8, along with the company's rumored Air Pods rivals, are expected to be revealed at Samsung's event next month.