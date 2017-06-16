Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Reports Eye August Launch; To Sport Dual-Lens 13 MP Camera

One of the most recent rumors surrounding the upcoming Samsung premium phablet, the Galaxy Note 8, is that it could be released sometime in August. Meanwhile, it is also expected to sport an upgraded camera setup.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-JiA model demonstrates iris recognition function of Galaxy Note 7 new smartphone during its launching ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, August 11, 2016.

The August release date was first shared by the Korea-based publication The Bell.

For some years now, Samsung has made it a tradition to hold a dedicated unveiling event for its Galaxy Note model that was usually scheduled a few days before the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin in Germany.

According to the publication, this year, the Galaxy Note 8 is most likely going to be unveiled in an event in New York. While Samsung would understandably want to take their time in releasing the Galaxy Note 8 to avoid any fiasco just like what happened in 2016, it is believed that the company is aiming to launch the device ahead of the iPhone 8.

On the other hand, more leaks have recently surfaced that support earlier claims that the Galaxy Note 8 will be equipped with a dual-lens camera setup on the rear side.

Over at Slashleaks, a photo of an alleged Galaxy Note 8 prototype was shared this week which clearly showed a vertically-aligned dual-lens camera setup on the rear. Reports added that these sensors were possibly 13-megapixels in power.

Meanwhile, in an earlier forecast shared by notable KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to be equipped with the 3x optical zoom function. Kuo reportedly explained (via 9To5Google), "Note 8's dual-camera will be much better than that of iPhone 7 Plus, and likely match that of OLED iPhone."

Moreover, the photo leak supported another rumored change to be adapted by Samsung — ditching the physical fingerprint reader completely.

Since the Galaxy Note 8 will obviously sport the Infinity Display technology, this means the fingerprint scanner, if there will be any, should be placed in the back similar to that of the Galaxy S8. However, that is nowhere to be seen in the said photo leak.

So if it is not on the rear side, the most likely place for Galaxy Note 8's fingerprint scanner would be underneath its display panel like on iPhone devices. If this photo is legitimate and the prototype represents the most likely finished product, then it means the Galaxy Note 8 is really being built as a direct opponent of the iPhone 8 that is also slated to be released this year.