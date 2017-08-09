Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Three Key Features Confirmed

It looks like three of the rumored features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have been confirmed. But will these features please gadget enthusiasts who are looking to get their hands on the new device?

Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will reportedly go on sale by Sept. 15 with an estimated price of over 00.

These key features are the much-talked-about dual cameras, curved screen and the fingerprint sensor under the glass display. The first two specs are indeed big improvements but some users might have a slight annoyance with the sensor.

The fingerprint sensor of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is not what one might expect as it is found on the back side of the smartphone, below the dual cameras. According to Forbes, it is placed awkwardly and might be counterproductive for the user.

The planned fingerprint sensor right under the screen on the display glass, on the other hand, will likely be introduced on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, according to reports. As with Apple, the South Korean mobile company has not yet perfected this technology in time for the release of its latest device.

Speaking of releases, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 8 during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The device, however, won't likely hit store shelves until Sept. 15.

Pre-orders and reservations will also likely be taken at various stores beginning Aug. 25, with a speculated $1118 price tag. A free thin transparent plastic case might be included in the purchase.

Samsung is treading carefully with this release following the sale of those botched Galaxy Note 7 units. The exploding gadgets, which had faulty batteries, cost the company millions in losses.

The Galaxy Note 8 will also be in stores just as Apple will potentially unveil its new iPhone. The competing brand will hit a milestone this year as the iPhone turns 10 years old.

Consumers, therefore, expect nothing but the highest specs from both devices but Samsung has to make a better mark to redeem itself. Some users, however, might wait until the status of Galaxy Note 8's battery has been validated before purchasing the device.