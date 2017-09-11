Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Review: The Expensive but Feature-Heavy Android Phone

Samsung Promotional image for Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Considering the hype that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 received during its production period, most of the smartphone market is looking forward to the upcoming release. Boasting some of the highest specs ever seen in a mobile phone, Samsung's newest flagship device is one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year. Fortunately, some critics were given a chance to get firsthand experience on what it is like to own a Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

The Note 8 is definitely the tech giant's effort of fixing their image from last year's disaster known as the Galaxy Note 7. Given the fact that its predecessor had the tendency to explode, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 now sports smaller battery at 3,000mAh, compared to its predecessor's 3,500mAh. This was the main issue that the review found as it definitely shortened the life of the phablet to 15 hours.

Despite that, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is equipped with a lot more features that most smartphones in the current market lack.

Tech Crunch has dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 as the perfect productivity phone, especially for those who like having a pocket notebook or sketchbook. This is mainly because of the feature wherein users can use the S Pen to make notes on the display of the smartphone, even when locked. The dual 12-megapixel camera is also great at capturing moments. The S Pen has become more accessible and powerful. Although the physical design of the S Pen did not really change from the previous models, the tech giant has managed to optimize the Note 8 to fit all its possibilities.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is scheduled to begin shipping on Sept. 15. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, equipped with the Samsung Exynos 8895 chipset, 6 GB of RAM, and IP68 certification. It is able to withstand being submerged into a pool. It costs a hefty price tag of $930, beginning with the most basic model equipped with 64 GB of internal storage.