Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Rumors: Leak Features Annoying Fingerprint Scanner

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo Samsung Note Fan Edition to be released exclusively in South Korea

Samsung has always been known to be persistent. After facing the hardships that came with the many flaws of its Samsung Galaxy Note 7, the company picked it up again by releasing a better version in the Samsung Note Fan Edition, which will be released exclusively in South Korea. New spec leaks indicate that there is another thing that the tech giant insists and is persistent with: the annoying flash-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Recent leaks of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 indicate that its new flagship smartphone tablet hybrid will still feature a fingerprint scanner located at the rear. It was first seen in the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, and many users were unimpressed with their innovation. It leaves them blindly groping around for the sensor and constantly flipping the device just to unlock it.

"First of all, the small sensor is not in a natural position for your index finger — forcing you to blindly reach and fumble around the back of the phone to authenticate the login, inevitably covering the camera lens in greasy fingerprints," said Express in their review of the S8 and S8 Plus.

Aside from the awry fingerprint scanner and the giant Infinity Display, there is little known about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. However, fans are expecting the tech giant to feature its new flagship product during the IFA technology show set in Berlin on Sept. 1. Fans are also expecting the Note 8 to be equipped with a Snapdragon 835, dual-lens camera, and the standard S Pen.

Reports on the price tag of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 indicate that it could be the company's most expensive smartphone yet. At $1,000, the Note 8 is certainly going to break the piggybank, provided that it entices fans enough to ignore the location of the fingerprint scanner.