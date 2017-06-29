Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Rumors: New Leaks Reveal Specs, Price

All eyes are on South Korean tech giant Samsung as it gears up for the release of Galaxy Note 8. Although the company has remained mum about the highly anticipated installment, numerous leaks suggest a powerful and quite expensive device is on the way.

samsung.com Samsung Galaxy Note 7 to be succeeded by the Galaxy Note 8 in the second half of September

Known tech blogger Evan Blass, who divulges the latest rumors in the industry, claims that Samsung is preparing to announce the Galaxy Note 8 this September. According to the VentureBeat reporter, his source is an individual who has been briefed with the details about the device.

Blass suggests that the flagship phablet will come with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, which is only smaller than the Galaxy S8 Plus by 0.1 inches. It is expected to have the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio as the Galaxy S8. As for the gadget's processor, it will reportedly depend on the region, but it could either be an Exynos 8895 or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. The Galaxy Note installment is bound to have 6 GB of RAM.

In addition, the phablet is expected to sport dual 12-megapixel rear cameras, a 3,300 mAh battery, and a revamped S Pen stylus. Samsung has reportedly added new features to the digital pen, such as full-sentence language translation as well as currency conversion.

With high-end specs, the device is believed to come with a hefty price tag. Rumor has it the Galaxy Note 8's value in the market will be more than $900 but less than $1,000. Three color variants will be available: blue, black, and gold.

Samsung has yet to confirm the latest allegations. Tech enthusiasts should treat the reports as speculation until proven otherwise.

The company has to redeem itself with its upcoming phablet, given last year's fiasco, which resulted in a massive loss in their part. This unit can make or break the phablet line.

More updates should arrive soon.