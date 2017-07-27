Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs: Bixby and Dual Camera Setup Expected for New Phablet

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Signage is seen at the Samsung 837 store in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 10, 2016

Samsung is pinning its hopes on the Galaxy Note 8 to redeem the phablet line from the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. With the new flagship phone for power users likely coming on Aug. 23, what new hardware can Samsung fans expect from the next Galaxy Unpacked event?

The company has just stopped short of saying that a Galaxy Note 8 reveal will be the main event of the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which Samsung announced will take place on August 23. After the unveiling, the device could be out to the market as early as September, depending on the region.

With Bixby finally ironing out its language recognition hiccups, the digital assistant is expected to come out of the box with the upcoming flagship phone.

The Galaxy Note line of phablets has been one of the product lines that Samsung has historically launched new innovations on, and this year could be the same. The Galaxy Note 8 could have a 4K resolution display to bring Samsung Gear VR features to power users, as noted by Tech Radar.

With the recent Galaxy S8 Plus' screen already going past the 6-inch mark, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to go beyond that, as well. A 6.4-inch display can possibly fit into a package that will still fit into one hand with Samsung's new Infinity Display design, with the side edges curving off into barely visible side bezels.

The upcoming flagship phablet is also expected to pack dual cameras, a feature fast becoming standard among high-end phones. Speculation has it that the Galaxy Note 8 will have two cameras, each sensor at least 12 megapixels. A possible combination is a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, combining for as deep as 3x optical zoom.

The current Galaxy S8 and S8 plus phones already boast the latest in mobile specs, and the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to continue along the same lines hardware-wise. The new phablet could have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Samsung's own Exynos 8895, depending on the region.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to jump past the S8 by having 6 GB of memory, as it just belatedly did for the new China model of the Galaxy S8. Variants of the upcoming phablet could have a 64 GB and 128 GB storage.