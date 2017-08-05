Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs: On the Cameras, Fingerprint Sensor and Leaks

Reuters/Andrew Kelly A Samsung Galaxy sign is seen at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2015 event in New York.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is one of the most highly anticipated smartphone devices in the market. Considering the rumors and leaks of the specs of the tech giant's newest flagship product, the fans are clamoring for more details. Recent reports of the newest leaks have confirmed several things that the market can expect from the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

For the good news, the images that were posted by one of the acclaimed leakers showed that Samsung had been listening when the people demanded for the class and design of the Infinity Display. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a game-changing 6.3-inch display that seems to stretch on beyond the limits of the phone itself. The images also showcase the fact that the tech giant removed most of the clutter on the front display of the high-end smartphone.

For the bad news, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has chosen not to compete with Apple's current goals of embedding the fingerprint scanner underneath the display. Even though it has caused the delay of the release of the highly anticipated iPhone 8, the market has been nothing but thrilled to see technology move forward.

However, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has retained the rear fingerprint sensor, which had been one of the most criticized features of their previous releases. It has caused many users to complain of accidentally unlocking the phone, which can pose serious security and privacy risks. Fortunately, it might just be overshadowed by the rear cameras, which sports a dual-feature that can possibly let users up their game when it comes to photography as it offers the chance to snap 3D pictures.

Evan Blass, who is responsible for the most recent leaks, has released a disclaimer that the images were not taken from Samsung. It was merely a render of supply contacts and hard work. Regardless, and despite the rear fingerprint sensor, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 remains to be one of the most highly anticipated gadgets and fans can only hope that the tech giant will do nothing but impress.