Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs, Price, Review: Redemption For The Note 7

Samsung Promotional image for Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes at a time where Samsung is reeling from two big scandals. However, amid the failure of the Galaxy Note 7 and the ongoing corruption hearings in South Korea, the company still managed to put out arguably one of its best handsets to date, truly worthy of redeeming the brand.

The Note 8 is the biggest reimagining of the Note series, more than enough to wipe the stain that the Note 7 left behind. The line has been designed with productivity in mind and the device stays true to this mission while at the same time adding a few nice frills here and there.

For a smartphone with a large screen, the Note 8 is surprisingly manageable. Its 6.3-inch Infinity Display that stretches to the very edges of the phone's frame with just enough room above and below the screen. The HDR-capable display is something that can be expected from a Samsung flagship model: it's crisp, vibrant, and super bright.

Aside from fingerprint scanning, the handset also offers iris-scanning and face-scanning. While the two certainly has a few quirks when compared to fingerprint scanning, they are still a nice little addition to the Note 8's features.

Internally, the handset features pretty much the same specs as the S8 Plus with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor and 64 GB of storage. It is equipped with 6 GB compared to the S8 Plus' 4 GB. Despite packing a smaller battery compared to its predecessor, the Note 8's 3,300mAh battery still has the same endurance as the Note 7 and the new S8 Plus.

The Note 8 also features a dual camera set up and is very similar to the one on the iPhone 7 Plus. It features a so-called "Live Focus" which is also similar to Apple's portrait mode although Samsung does have a little more going for it in terms of camera and image control.

One thing that sets the Note 8 apart, however, is its S Pen stylus being the only one in the market that has one. Samsung has said before that their fans love the accessory so it's no wonder they decided to stick with it even after several iterations of the Note series.

All these features don't come cheap with a 64 GB model starting at $930. For those looking to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, it might be a good idea to start searching for pre-order deals to alleviate its high price tag.