Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs, Release Date: Flagship Availability Delayed

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be revealed to the world on Aug. 23, but its trip to the stores will be deferred, according to a new report.

Representatives from two carriers that spoke to ET News revealed that the long-awaited phablet will be up for sale three weeks after its unveiling.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will not be available until Sept. 15, according to one of the sources, adding that the pricing is yet to be finalized.

The second source backed up the information, saying "Samsung Electronics decided on the release date of Galaxy Note 8 ... There is almost zero chance that it will change the release date of Galaxy Note 8."

Forbes pointed out that the gap is one week longer than the one between the launch and date of availability of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. The extra seven days, per ET News, will be used for advertising and to bulk up the stock.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is a highly anticipated that is expected to help Samsung earn the trust lost following the disastrous launch of its predecessor.

The South Korean tech firm is intent on making sure the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Note offering will seal the deal, at least based on the leaked specifications and features.

According to well-known tech insider Evan Blass, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will come with a 6.3-inch super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display with a quad high-definition (HD) resolution, 18.5:9 aspect ratio and "squared off" corners.

The slab will have the Exynos 8895 system on chip (SoC) under the hood with U.S. versions equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

Fortifying this department is 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) with 64 GB of internal storage expandable through a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will reportedly have a dual camera setup on the back consisting of 12 MP optical image stabilization-laden sensors.

One is a wide-angle lens with an f1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus while the other is a telephoto lens with f2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom. On the front will reportedly be an 8 MP selfie snapper.

The device will have a 3,300-mAh battery to keep the lights on with Quick Charge 3.0 support so that users can fully juice up the device via the USB Type-C port within an hour. It will also come with an IP68 certification making it water and dust resistant.

The pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will reportedly be at $1,200 or €1,000 and that users will get to choose between four colors — Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey and Deep Sea Blue.