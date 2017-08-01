Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs, Release Date: New Leak Shows Phablet From Various Angles

(Photo: Samsung) A teaser image for the upcoming Samsung event to be held this month.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is set for unveiling later this month, but it is never too early to get a look at the highly anticipated phablet.

Three weeks prior to the big launch, the ever-reliable tech insider Evan Blass got his hands on a press render providing a clear good look at the upcoming device. To no one's surprise, its front panel looks a lot like to that of the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The bezels are razor-thin, giving the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 the same head-turning seamless appearance. The display will be at 6.3 inches according to past reports so it should look even taller and sleeker.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (in Midnight Black) pic.twitter.com/QZii9xFarQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 31, 2017

Previous reports suggested that the device will boast an extraordinary 19:5:9 aspect ratio display. The Samsung Galaxy S8 had 18.5:9, which already had users and critics very impressed. Making the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 much more formidable in this department is the rumored ultra high-definition 4K screen resolution that should offer smoother virtual reality (VR) experience. Unfortunately, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will not resolve the awkward placement of the fingerprint scanner in the Samsung Galaxy S8 because the feature can be seen situated next to the dual camera setup.

When it rains etc. pic.twitter.com/D0lFR5Wn1B — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 1, 2017

However, the one on the Galaxy S8 was right next to the lens while the phablet has the camera flash sandwiched between the fingerprint sensor and the snappers this time.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be unveiled in New York on Aug. 23 in an event with the tagline "Do bigger things."

There is a lot riding on the success of the next-generation Note following the disastrous launch of last year's model, which suffered from exploding batteries that ultimately led to a recall of the product.

The damage it has caused still affects Samsung, who is still cleaning up much of that mess. It will be the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that will seal the deal though. It is hoped to restore the trust of customers to the company.