Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs, Release Date: New Report Explains Why Phablet Will Not Have an On-Screen Fingerprint Scanner

A couple of new reports regarding the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 reveal that not everything users expect to be in the phablet will find their way to the device.

(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)A Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone is pictured at the introduction of the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York City, United States, March 29, 2017.

In a new report to come out of Weibo, the next Note is not getting the optical fingerprint scanner, one of the glaring omissions to the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Many expected that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will rectify that, but it seems that Samsung and Synaptics — its collaborator for the feature — are yet to perfect this important addition.

The report suggests that apart from the issues involving the accuracy and security, a design problem in the Samsung Galaxy S8 also emerged in the form of a "ghosting" effect.

Because of this, the circular area where the fingerprint is placed is made more vivid than the rest of the display, which makes the onscreen fingerprint not as subtle as the company expected it would be.

This is proving to be quite an obstacle as both Synaptics and Samsung are yet to find a way to fix this, at least in time for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

That being said, Samsung will not offer the first handset with an on-screen fingerprint scanner. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Vivo will beat the company to it.

In related news, another leak out of Weibo shows the Infinity Display that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will boast. This feature was, of course, the most revered in the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The South Korean tech giant is going to make use of the design in their next phablet offering as well. This should make the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 much larger despite being in a smaller form factor.

The next-generation Samsung phablet is reportedly coming with a 6.3-inch or 6.4-inch display, making it slightly bigger than the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, which is at 6.2 inches.