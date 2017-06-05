Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs, Release Date: Phablet Won't Be Delayed After All

If the latest reports are to be believed, the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will see the light of day much earlier than expected.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)An employee poses for photographs with Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 new smartphone at its store in Seoul, South Korea.

The folks over at the Galaxy Club claim that the phablet will not be delayed, contrary to reports that Samsung is looking to take its time.

Following the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 debacle, previous reports suggested that the software titan will make sure the follow-up will be of high quality.

Although the Samsung Galaxy S8 was quite a success, it is the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that will ultimately make or break the company. It is where the fate of the manufacturer hinges.

The new report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled by late August and will be available for sale by early September, allowing it to compete with Apple's next-generation of iPhones.

Prior to the disastrous launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, Samsung planned to shorten the gaps between the launch schedules of its devices.

With last year's fiasco, the company vowed to dedicate as much time as possible to make sure that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be flawless when it hits the shelves. If the report is accurate, it seems that the company may have found a way to make sure of that while saving time.

Just like the Samsung Galaxy S8, the much-awaited phablet is expected to come with the same Infinity Display. This was the feature of the flagship that was most praised, which makes sense for the company to use it on the new Note as well.

While the device is set to get the best when it comes to the screen, the same cannot be said for the software. Galaxy Club says that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will come with the Android 7.1.1 Nougat instead of the Android O.

By the time the phablet is released, it is expected that the new version of the software has already launched. It turns out that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will not be one of the devices that will get it first.