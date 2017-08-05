Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs, Release Date Rumors: Device to Hit the Shelves Before End of August?

Facebook/SamsungMobile A promotional teaser image for the Galaxy Note 8 launch.

Although the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was a complete disaster, with multiple reports of exploding units from various parts of the world, there is still excitement surrounding the upcoming release of the Galaxy Note 8.

The electronics company has confirmed that the new Note device is going to be unveiled during their Unpacked event on Aug. 23. According to The Inquirer, there are even rumors that the Galaxy Note 8 will hit the shelves in the same week. This stemmed from the alleged leaked documentation that the pre-orders for the said device will start on the 25th.

As for the Galaxy Note 8's final specs, these have recently been leaked by Venture Beat.

According to the publication, the design of the device will be closely similar to that of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, but with more squared off corners, which is the tradition with Samsung's Note line. It is also rumored to come with a 6.3-inch SuperAMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage with microSD expansion, two 12-megapixel rear cameras, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a fast-charging 3300mAh battery, and will be powered by the company's vert own Exynos 8895 system-on-chip.

It is also said to have a screen embedded fingerprint scanner, a built-in Bixby AI assistant, and the Android 7.0 Nougat as its operating system.

Various renders of the soon-to-be released Note have also surfaced the world wide web, including one from Venture Beat's Evan Blass, which shows the device in the Maple Gold color.

As for the available colors, Samsung is reportedly shipping out the Midnight Black and Maple Gold colors first, and will, later on, release the Orchid Grey and Deep Sea Blue versions.

Lastly, rumors also say that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be the company's first handset to break the $1,000 limit. However, the exact pricing has not yet been revealed.