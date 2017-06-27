Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs, Rumors: Device Expected to Be Samsung's Most Expensive Smartphone Ever

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have killer specs, but it is also expected to be the company's most expensive smartphone ever.

Reuters/Kim-Hong JiThe Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will reportedly feature a bigger display than that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 .

Samsung's hotly anticipated phablet will officially come out soon, and it will have impressive specs similar to the Galaxy S smartphones. BGR reported the device will have a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio like the Galaxy S8.

Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipsets will be used (depending on the market region) for a faster perrformance as the phablet runs on a 3,300 mAh battery. Also included in the specs are 6 GB of RAM, updated S Pen stylus and dual 12-megapixel camera.

The rumored high-end specs are not surprising since Samsung always tries to up the ante each time they release a new device. However, it looks like fans will have to break the bank to purchase the Korean manufacturer's flagship phablet.

Popular leakster Evan Blass revealed on VentureBeat that Samsung is now informing partners that the Note 8 will be "its most expensive cellphone yet" with its retail price of €999 (around $1,100). Blass said the pricing came from an individual who was briefed on Samsung's plans. Blass is known for his long and highly accurate track record when it comes to tech leaks, so this bit of information is possibly more than just a rumor.

Recent rumors point to an August or September release date for the Note 8. However, media outlets believe the device will likely be unveiled in September. This aligns the Note 8's launch with the next iPhone event from Apple, Samsung's fiercest rival. A fall release date will also give Samsung more time to check the phablet for possible battery issues.

Samsung has yet to give any official details about the next Note phablet.