Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs. Apple iPhone 7 Plus Specs, Camera Reviews: Live Focus and Portrait Mode Compared

Facebook/SamsungMobile A promotional image for Samsung latest flagship device, the Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung just announced their latest flagship device, the Galaxy Note 8, and it is being compared to Apple's iPhone 7 Plus.

Sporting an impressive 6.3-inch curved Infinity display, dual-lens cameras, a generous 6 GB of RAM, wireless charging capability, and an upgraded S Pen, the new smartphone is quite a strong contender in the market today.

The iPhone 7 Plus is currently the strongest competitor in the market, but with Samsung's new device landing in stores soon, will it prove to be a great match for Apple's 2016 flagship device?

According to various reviews, the Galaxy Note 8 can outperform the iPhone 7 Plus when it comes to speed, but many still think that although the former has quite impressive specs and features, the latter is still the winner.

Macworld also did an in-depth review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 7 Plus cameras in their respective Live Focus and Portrait Mode features.

The Note 8 is Samsung's first ever smartphone to sport a dual lens camera and just like the iPhone 7 Plus, it has a telephoto lens and a standard lens, which allows both handsets to produce a DSLR-like depth of field effects.

According to the publication, while the phones share similarities in terms of having dual 12-megapixel sensors, 2x optical zoom, and feature optical image stabilization (OIS), Samsung's latest flagship device is actually better in terms of hardware.

Sporting larger dual pixel sensors, faster apertures in both camera lenses, and having OIS on its telephoto lens, which is a first for smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 produces more vibrant and less noisy images.

As seen in the publication's comparison photos, the Note 8 does a better job at focusing on the subject and blurring the background when using its Live Focus feature, compared to the iPhone 7 Plus' Portrait Mode. However, this seems to be limited to only non-complex images. When photos are too busy, both phones have a difficulty in detecting what the camera should focus on and what to blur out.

This means that both of Apple and Samsung's devices still have a lot to improve on if they aim to push mobile photography to a whole new level.

With the speculated announcement of the iPhone 8 at Apple's upcoming Sept. 12 event, it remains to be seen how the tables could turn for both of the tech companies.