Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs. Apple iPhone 8 Comparison: Which Is Better? Here's a Roundup of the Upcoming Handsets' Specs

The upcoming handsets, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone 8, are much awaited for their technologically advanced specs. Both companies have proven their worth in the market, which is why tech analysts could not help but compare the two.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File PhotoInset is a photo of Samsung Galaxy S4 and Apple's iPhone 5 taken in Seoul, South Korea May 13, 2013.

One of the reasons why Galaxy Note 8 is greatly hyped about is the past issue with Note 7. It is expected that the South Korean tech giant will implement major improvements on the upcoming installment following the Note 7's battery issues that have tarnished the company's reputation.

Just the same with the iPhone 8, the iPhone 7 was also criticized for its audio issues. Tech analysts believe that Apple will come out with a better version and it will be seen in the iPhone 8.

As regards features, the iPhone 8 is believed to have three variants available, the 4.7 inches, 5.5 inches and the 5.8 inches. The largest model is assumed to be the flagship and will sport an edge-to-edge organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display. Galaxy Note 8, on the other hand, is rumored to have the same size as that of the Note 7.

Then comes another rumor that the iPhone 8 will ditch the home button and will just be integrated into the display screen. Aside from the fingerprint scanner, it is believed that a facial-recognition technology will be installed in the device. If this is true, then it could be one of the selling points of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may not have the same facial recognition technology, but it may carry an iris scanner, which is already featured in Note 7. Furthermore, a powerful 30-megapixel (MP) camera may also be installed. And since Note 7 has the same camera specs as the S7, it is expected that S8 will also sport the same camera specs as the Note 8.

It is obviously a close call. However, since both devices are not yet released, tech enthusiasts can only guess for now which of the two devices is the better choice.