Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Specs, Release Date: Note 8 Successor to Debut Coveted Feature Apple Ditched in iPhone 8

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly) Signage is seen at the Samsung 837 store in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, New York, U.S., Oct. 10, 2016.

A few weeks prior to the highly anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, details about its successor have already come to light.

The information comes courtesy of the ever-reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has provided accurate mobile predictions over the years.

He is back at it again bearing the news that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will likely be the first device to incorporate the coveted in-screen fingerprint sensor, edging out its rival Apple.

He provided in a new research note obtained by 9to5google an explanation regarding this along with information that Samsung is employing Egis Group instead of Synaptics for the production of its fingerprint sensors for next year's Note.

Since OLED iPhone has cancelled under-display fingerprint recognition/touch ID function, and as Galaxy S9 will have the new selling points of upgraded iris recognition and dual camera, Samsung has no need to risk adopting under-display optical fingerprint solution in a hurry.

There have been a lot of reports with regard to the feature and which company will come out with a smartphone that has it first (Since pioneering an innovation has immense effect on how the product performs provided it is executed properly). Many hoped that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be that device.

This obviously did not come to pass. In fact, many were left disappointed since the fingerprint reader on the flagship was placed next to the rear camera, which made accessing the sensor a tricky thing and the lens easy to stain.

It did not take long for reports that the iPhone 8 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be the ones employing the in-screen fingerprint sensor to emerge.

However, Apple has apparently abandoned the idea of using the component on its next-generation iPhone so Samsung sees no reason to rush into using the technology on the Samsung Galaxy S9.

That being said, it looks like users will have to wait for a whole year for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to get that much-needed overhaul.