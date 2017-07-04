Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition: What's Different vs. Note 7?

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji) An employee poses for photographs with Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 new smartphone at its store in Seoul, South Korea.

Samsung continues to reel from the debacle that is the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 by releasing an improved version of the phablet called the Fan Edition.

Needless to say, the number one modification that the South Korean tech giant made on the device is the battery, which was the source of the issues on the original.

For the uninitiated, the batteries of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 randomly exploded to the point the phablet was banned on airplanes.

The Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition comes with a 3,200-mAh battery, smaller than the original's 3,500 mAh, an 8 percent decrease to be exact. According to Phone Arena, an 8-point safety check should assure safe use of each cell.

The refurbished version will keep the 5.7-inch super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display with a quad high-definition (QHD) resolution, but will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset instead of the older Snapdragon 820 used on the original.

The Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition will also offer 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage. The device keeps the fingerprint scanner and iris scanner as well as its IP68 certification rating, which will ensure endurance when submerged in a 5-feet deep water for half an hour.

The Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition will also include a couple of features from Bixby, the company's official mobile digital assistant. These features are the Bixby Home and Reminders.

Phone Arena says that Samsung recycled old components of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 to put together the Fan Edition although some also include new parts from the units that remain unopened.

Unfortunately, the Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition will only be available in South Korea. While this comes as a disappointment to users outside of the country, BGR says that there is no need to fret since the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be launched soon.

This is why the release of Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition is limited in the first place. Samsung does not want the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the refurbished model in a tug of war for audience.

The Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition will be available on July 7.