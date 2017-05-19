Samsung Galaxy Note FE Release Date, Specs Rumors: Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 to Hit South Korean Shelves in June

Samsung already confirmed that a refurbished Galaxy Note 7 would be arriving, but it was originally thought it would carry the name "Galaxy Note 7R," with the "R" standing for refurbished. However, reports now say that the name will instead be "Galaxy Note FE."

REUTERS/KIM HONG-JIThe refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 will reportedly be renamed to Samsung Galaxy Note FE.

According to South Korean website etnews, the discontinued Samsung Galaxy Note 7 will be refurbished and renamed to Galaxy Note FE, with the "FE" standing for fan edition.

It can be recalled that Samsung released the doomed Galaxy Note 7 last year. Not long after that, reports started circulating that the device was exploding, with many people around the world suffering injuries because of it. The problem was eventually traced to the Galaxy Note 7's faulty battery. Many consumers complained because of it and Samsung was forced to issue a recall. The Galaxy Note 7 was then discontinued.

In early March this year, Samsung announced via its news site that the company is taking the necessary steps to refurbish the Galaxy Note 7.

"First, devices shall be considered to be used as refurbished phones or rental phones where applicable," the statement read. "Second, salvageable components shall be detached for reuse. Third, processes such as metals extraction shall be performed using environmentally friendly methods."

After the announcement, speculations regarding its specifications then became widespread. Leaked images of the supposed device were even posted online. The new Galaxy Note 7 is expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat and have a smaller 3,200 mAh battery.

It has been said that the Galaxy Note FE will not be available worldwide, though. For instance, Samsung has made it clear that the device will not be released in the United States. However, the South Korean technology giant has yet to outline which countries will eventually receive the refurbished handset.

The Samsung Galaxy Note FE will also be significantly cheaper than the Galaxy Note 7 when it was first released, carrying a price tag of $424.99 instead of the original $849.99. It is expected to hit store shelves by the end of June in South Korea.