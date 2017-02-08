Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge Android 7.0 Nougat Update: Manual Reveals What Users Will Get in the Upgrade

Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge users can now visualize, more or less, the upgrades they are bound to get via the Android 7.0 Nougat.

REUTERS/Gustau NacarinoThe Android 7.0 Nougat is rumored to be available soon for Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge users.

The South Korean multinational conglomerate previously confirmed that the two handsets are included in the list of smartphones expected to get the Android 7.0 Nougat. Although Samsung has not announced a fixed date for the software's release, speculations claim that it is going to be soon. According to IB Times, users may browse through the recently released software update manual to check out exactly what they will get after the newest update.

The Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge are reportedly set to get a number of new features, including an upgrade of the gadget's home screen and settings menu. The basic split screen mode is also part of the updates, as well as a revamped status bar with stackable notifications. The pop-up menus will also change.

There are features, though, that will remain exclusive to the Galaxy S7. Although the camera will get a new interface, complete with gesture controls, the wide selfie mode and video enhancer are among those that will not be part of the update.

According to Phone Arena, the wide selfie with motion feature will be restricted to the S7 and S7 Edge with Nougat. It is said to work exactly like a motion panorama (via the front camera) and is great at taking group selfies. The feature can reportedly transform photos into GIFs in a snap. Meanwhile, the video enhancer is a useful feature that can enhance not only the video quality, but the sound as well.

The Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge are not the only Samsung smartphones to get the Android 7.0 Nougat. Other Galaxy handsets like the S6 Edge+, the Note 5 and the Tab A with S Pen will also get the upgrade. The Tab S2 (LTE unlock), A3 and A8 are also part of the list.