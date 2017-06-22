Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge to Receive June Security Patch Update

While Apple users are waiting for the biggest operating system update that the tech giant has ever rolled out, Samsung is slowly but surely refining its smartphones with every security patch update. Samsung's June update came a little late, but it should be worth it especially for fans who are experiencing bug problems.

Samsung official websiteSamsung S7 Edge receives June update

The security patch is specifically made for Samsung's flagship duo, the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. It contains the regular system refinements, including bug fixes, solution for the issues, and a few improvements. The performance of the devices will also be affected and fans are hoping that it could only be for the better.

The update's build versions are G930W8VLS2BQF1 and G935W8VLS2BQF1 for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, respectively. They are now available for the Chinese market. Users can simply go to the Settings, tap About Devices, and select Software Updates. The security patch should be there waiting to be installed.

As per usual, it is recommended for users to have at least 60–70 percent battery and wireless internet connection, especially since the update is a hefty 1.2 GB. It will occupy quite a bit of storage, but it is nothing a little clean-up of excess files can't handle. It is also advisable for users to have a backup ready in order to prevent unintentional and accidental loss of important files.

Unfortunately, the June security patch update does not really list all the aspects of the software that will be affected. However, it should touch on the stability issues that most users have been experiencing.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are the company's leading smartphone products. They have sold millions of the devices worldwide and many continue to be amazed at the tech giant's ability to compete and innovate in a pressure-driven market. The update may not be on the iOS 11, but Samsung and Android have always been good at keeping up so some fans are already expecting them to release something that matches with Apple's upcoming update.