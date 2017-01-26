Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Owners Experiencing Pink Line Display Issue Urged To Contact The Company

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There is an issue that is giving some Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owners problems at the moment, and it involves the displays of their devices suddenly featuring something that should not be there.

The issue involves a bright pink line suddenly showing up and running straight down one side of the device's display.

Several device owners have already reported dealing with this so-called "pink line display issue," and frustratingly, it's unclear exactly what causes this problem to suddenly pop up.

This is obviously a bothersome issue and it looks like the folks over at Samsung are still trying to figure out what is wrong at this moment in time.

A Samsung spokesperson recently provided a brief statement regarding the issue to Android Authority, and in it, the technology giant confirmed that they are aware of the issue. Device owners who run into this problem are also urged to call the company's helplines.

Unfortunately, that seems to be the extent of what can be done for Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owners currently dealing with this pink line issue.

In response to another S7 Edge owner who posted about the problem on Samsung's community website, a moderator noted that the device may need to be set up for evaluation if it has not received physical or liquid damage previously.

The potential downside to this is that device owners may have to lose their smartphones for a while, seeing as how the possible causes of the issue are seemingly not even known yet.

It looks as though the people over at Samsung are on the case now, however, and hopefully, that means that a fix for the pink line issue will also be shared soon sometime in the near future.

For now, other Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owners will be best served to keep tabs on how this issue is dealt with so that they know what they must do should they run into this pink line problem as well.