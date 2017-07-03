Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Release Date: Device Pops by FCC, Almost Ready for Launch

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji) Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 smartphone is displayed during a media event in Seoul, South Korea, April 13, 2017.

Samsung continues the tradition of releasing rugged versions of its flagship with the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, which appears to be almost ready for its big unveiling.

The smartphone with model number SM-G892A passed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Its visit there suggests that the device will see the light of day soon.

FCC revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the same one used in the regular version. It is also slated to come with an octa-core central processing unit (CPU) and the Adreno 540 for its graphics processing unit (GPU).

This version will also come with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and will have Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. It is expected to get a battery bump, the same as the Samsung Galaxy S7 Active, which was shipped with a 4,000 mAh battery as opposed to a 3,000 mAh on the standard version.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will also come with the same IP68 certification rating, which means that it can survive a half hour dip in water with a depth of nearly five feet.

Unsurprisingly, the internals of the device will remain untouched since the focus of the makeover for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is on the outside. It will be all about making the device much sturdier than the original so media outlets expect a protective casing for the handset.

It is quite the challenge to give a smartphone a sleek look while enjoying a super tough build without some tradeoffs. In this case, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active might not completely inherit the good looks of the standard version.

Whether or not Samsung will find a way to give the handset a more robust build while keeping the headturning design that users loved about it remains to be seen.

Thankfully, it looks like it won't be long before the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is launched. An FCC stopover usually signals an imminent release.