Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Release Date, Specs: Device Shows Up on GFXBench

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, a rugged, sturdier version of the South Korean giant's flagship, stopped by GFXBench for a benchmark test.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 smartphone is displayed during a media event in Seoul, South Korea, April 13, 2017.

While this version of the smartphone has not been confirmed by Samsung, this benchmark test suggests that it is indeed being prepared for release.

Not too long ago, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active also popped by Geekbench although not much in terms of specifications and features was detailed there.

The GFXBench listing revealed that there won't be changes as far as the specifications and features of the device are concerned.

That means like the standard versions, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM).

The device will also come with 64 GB of storage and will make use of the Adreno 540 for its graphics processing unit (GPU).

On the imaging department, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will also come with a 12 MP camera on the back and an 8 MP selfie snapper on the front. The device will also come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

As for the display, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active was listed with a 5.4-inch display, which will make it much smaller than the regular Samsung Galaxy S8.

The resolution was a 2,008 x 1,080, which GSM Arena points out is a bit strange, which led the publication to believe that this is inaccurate. After all, GFXBench providing erroneous details with regard to the display of the devices they test is not new.

As far as the design goes, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is expected to come with a more robust build for an added layer of protection such as a shockproof feature and a shatter-resistant screen, which means that even if users would drop it, the device will go unscathed.

With regard to the release date, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active should be released sooner with benchmark tests already being conducted.