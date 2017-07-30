Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Release Date, Specs News: Leaked Photos Reveal Features of Rugged Smartphone

Photos of the yet-to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy S8 Active leaked a few days ago and gave anxious fans a first glimpse into the device. The images first went up on the Chinese social network site Weibo and revealed more information about the rugged smartphone.

Reuters/Kim-Hong Ji Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are displayed at its store in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2017.

The device reportedly sports a 5.8-inch Super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display featuring a 2960 x 1440-pixel resolution. It doesn't have the iconic edge-to-edge display like the standard Galaxy S8 but will still feature a Gorilla Glass 5 panel.

Another huge difference is its 4,000 mAh battery, which offers more power than its standard counterpart's 3,000 mAh battery. Rumored to be equipped with the Snapdragon 835 chipset with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM), the juice certainly won't be wasted on underwhelming performance.

Galaxy S8 Active is said to come with the same 12-megapixel primary camera and 8-megapixel front snapper found on the standard version. Users won't have to worry about storing photos and videos because it comes with 64 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 256 GB via a microSD slot.

To live up to the Active's rugged reputation, the device is also equipped with the MIL-STD 810G standard protection with polymer bumpers on all four corners. This allows the device to take more beatings than its standard counterpart can safely take.

The S8 Active also comes with an IP68 rating making it waterproof at depths of up to 1.5 meters for half an hour. While this is a feature found in most adventure-related gadgets, waterproofing is also found in the other Galaxy S8 phones.

All this protection obviously comes with the drawback of adding extra weight. But most outdoorsmen aren't going to let a few extra ounces get in their way of their active lifestyles.

The Galaxy S8 Active will come in two colors namely Meteor Gray and Titanium Gold.

No release date has been announced as of yet but the device's launch should be just around the corner. Also, expect this device to be an AT&T-exclusive just like its predecessors.