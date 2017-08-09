Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Release Date, Specs News: Pre-Orders Now Accepted via AT&T; Arrives Later This Week

Samsung/AT&T Promotional image for Galaxy S8 Active.

Samsung has recently announced the Galaxy S8 Active. Pre-orders can now be made through AT&T while the retail release is set for later this week.

The Galaxy S8 Active has all the makings of the first Galaxy S8 model and more. Added to that, Samsung said the S8 Active variant was built as their "toughest Galaxy Smartphone yet."

The device will be available for a limited time. Based on the company's statement, pre-orders can only be made through AT&T's website. However, the device will hit the shelves on Friday, Aug. 11. The Galaxy S8 Active has two color options, which are Meteor Gray and Titanium Gold.

Samsung/AT&T Preview of the Galaxy S8 Active in Titanium Gold.

At first glance, the added metal frames on the bodywork of the Galaxy S8 Active implies that it is practically a sturdier model of the Samsung flagship device.

As for the specs that make it the "toughest" Galaxy smartphone, the S8 Active's design passed with a military grade MIL-STD-810G certification. This means it was tested (and is expected) to be salt-, dust-, humidity-, rain-, vibration-, solar radiation-, and thermal shock-resistant.

Samsung claims the Galaxy S8 Active is shatter-resistant from up to five feet above a flat surface. It is also IP68 certified, which means it can be submerged in water up to 1.5-meter deep for as long as 30 minutes and suffer no damage. The Active variant also has the display protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, similar to the earlier released S8 model.

However, adding the metal frames and built-in body protection has also prohibited the Galaxy S8 Active from having the signature Infinity Display feature and curved edge screen, but it still sports very thin bezels.

The device also has a more superior battery pack with a 4,000 milliampere hour capacity, compared to the Galaxy S8 that has 3,000 mAh. Samsung also claims that the S8 Active can last through 32 hours of talk time, 113 hours of audio playback and even 5 days when on standby.

Other than the mentioned additions, the Galaxy S8 Active has technical specs that are very much like that of the Galaxy S8 — a similar set of sensors (fingerprint reader, iris scanner, etc.), Bixby support, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, Android 7 Nougat, 64 GB built-in storage and 4 GB memory.

The Galaxy S8 Active is sold at a retail price of $849.99 while the first S8 variant costs around $720.