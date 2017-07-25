Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Release Date, Specs Rumors: Nearly Indestructible Device to Feature High-End Specs

Samsung is reportedly gearing up for another version of the latest installment in its flagship series, the Galaxy S8. The Active line is a refined and more durable take on the device.

Samsung Unpacked event happens on August 23rd.

The Galaxy S8 Active usually has better battery life, top-tier specs, and is close to being indestructible. While others seem to suggest that the South Korean tech giant is ready to forego the said line, there are still those who refuse to believe the rumor.

The upcoming version is believed to be a bi-fold, foldable device. Samsung has acknowledged the technology as a thing of the future. One of the perks of the gadget is its durability; however, to make such a feature happen, its design will be less appealing than the original. It will be bulkier, bigger, and more rugged.

On the other hand, there are also rumors suggesting that the Galaxy S8 is not as indestructible as one would like to think. With its all-glass design and curved-edge screen, it will not survive multiple drops if not placed in a sturdy case.

The smartphone will come with a UHD display with a 3840 x 2160 resolution. The revamp will be more noticeable when users play games or watch movies with the gadget. It will also sport an indestructible screen, a bigger RAM capacity, 3D visuals, and as expected, longer battery life among other things.

Reports suggest that the Galaxy S8 Active will finally be available to other carriers, as it has been an AT&T exclusive in the past few years. Verizon and Sprint are reportedly clamoring for the device, a move that AT&T is uncomfortable with, reports say.

Samsung has yet to confirm the report about the device's specs or even admit the existence of the Galaxy S8 Active. Tech junkies should treat the latest allegations with a grain of salt.

A Samsung Unpacked event will take place on Aug. 23. More updates should be revealed by then.