Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Specs, Release Date: Leaked Training Manual Reveal Added Endurance Rating and More

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji) Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 smartphone is displayed during a media event in Seoul, South Korea, April 13, 2017.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active once again finds itself at the center of a new leak, this time in the form of what appears to be an employee training manual for the device.

The leak has confirmed that the rugged version of the South Korean tech giant's flagship will inherit much of the specifications and features of the original.

Since the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is expected to be a sturdier version of the standard model, it will come with IP68 rating, which means it can survive a dip in shallow water for as long as half an hour.

Samsung added an extra layer of durability on the device so it can live up to its name. This is a MIL-STD-810G endurance rating, which means that it can tolerate harsh weather conditions and will be able to put up with mechanical damage and shocks to a certain level.

The leaked manual also reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will be home to a massive 4,000 mAh battery. It will have a flat 5.8-inch super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display coated with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection.

Unlike its predecessors, the smartphone is not getting a physical Active key. What it has is the dedicated Bixby button that launches Samsung's very own artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. It is also expected to support fast charging.

Android Headlines points out that the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active renders on the training manual do not bear the AT&T logo. As users know, previous versions of the handset were exclusive to the carrier.

The publication believes that this could be an indication that more carriers will be able to offer the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active although it also notes that it is somewhat unlikely.

There is no word on the release date yet although the abovementioned site expects the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active to turn up before the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launches on Aug. 23.