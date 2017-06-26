Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases Reviews: Different Cases for Different Needs

Samsung's latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S8, can be considered one of the most saleable smartphones in the market today. This prompted the release of several smartphone cases that would protect and maximize its uses.

samsung.comThe official Samsung Galaxy S8 Standing Case

One of the available cases for Samsung Galaxy S8 is the company released Standing Cover, which is being sold for $59.99 in the U.S. The official smartphone case comes with a translucent front cover that displays the screen even if the case is closed.

Yet according to reports, the most notable feature of the official Samsung Galaxy S8 cover is the kickstand at the back that users can use to prop up the device to make it easier to watch videos in landscape mode. It comes in orchid gray, blue, silver, and black colors.

Meanwhile, those who want to cover their Samsung Galaxy S8 device with a card slot that will not obstruct the screen can opt to purchase a Spigen Galaxy S8 Slim Armor CS case. It has a sliding slot at the back that will allow users to store at least two of their cards for easy access. This type of case can be purchased at $39.99.

For those who want to protect their Galaxy S8 smartphones while adding additional battery power can opt to buy the Mophie Juice Pack for $99.95. Reports claim that it will provide smartphones with an extra 2,950 mAh battery charge that will make the device last for at least 33 hours. It also provides a good protection against scratch.

However, other reports claim that the Powerstation of the Mophie Juice Pack can only charge using a micro-USB. This can be a disadvantage if a micro-USB port is not readily available.

On the other hand, those who want to protect their Samsung Galaxy S8 device without adding too much bulk can choose the Tech21 Galaxy S8 Pure Clear Case. This transparent case will not obstruct the phone's design, particularly its giant screen.

More Samsung Galaxy S8 cases are expected to be released in the market with different designs and functions.