Samsung Galaxy S8 Features: Smartphone Now Supports Google's Daydream VR Technology

Google Promotional image for the Google Daydream.

Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphones recently received an update that added support for Google Daydream for virtual reality technology.

Google announced through a social media post on Twitter that "the Daydream-ready update is rolling out now to Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+" on Tuesday. This will enable owners of the devices to connect their smartphones to Google's Daydream VR headset.

The Daydream-ready update is rolling out now to @SamsungMobile Galaxy S8 and S8 . Explore new worlds with #Daydream. https://t.co/KaRNJEcURi pic.twitter.com/PEeC6RfyyZ — Google VR (@googlevr) July 31, 2017

According to reports, the update is available for all Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners around the world. However, it looks like several users from other countries are still wondering when they can get the Daydream support update.

The update will automatically be initiated by the phone's system so the owner will just have to check if their phone has already been patched and made "Daydream-ready." Replying to a Twitter follower's inquiry, Google reminded users: "Please note this update will take time to finish rolling out, so stay tuned."

To see if the Daydream update has arrived for a Galaxy S8 device, one user shared on Google's Twitter announcement thread that people should go to the app management menu on Settings and clear the cache for Google VR Services. If the update has been added, the "Phone Incompatibility" notification should disappear.

The release of the Daydream support update on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ is in accordance to the promise Google made during the company's I/O conference last May.

Before the Galaxy S8 and S8+ update, the Daydream had been already supported by a few Android smartphones such as Google's own Pixel, the Moto Z, Huawei's Mate 9 Pro, and ZTE's Axon 7. According to Daydream's website, "more Daydream-ready phones are on the horizon." However, the only device lined up is Asus ZenFone AR.

Meanwhile, many Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners appear to be wondering if the Daydream support on the two devices will let them use Sony's Gear VR set on the smartphone. But based on several replies to Google's Twitter announcement, that is not the case.

Unlike other VR headsets available in the market, Google's Daydream head-mounted device is obviously not meant for heavy gaming activities like products from Oculus and HTC Vive are. However, the Daydream headset is compatible with a number of games and applications such as "Virtual Rabbids," "Eclipse: Edge of Light, and "Hungry Shark VR."

The Daydream headset is currently on sale for $59.99 instead of its regular price of $79.