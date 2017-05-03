Samsung Galaxy S8 Fixes: Software Update Arrives for Reddish Tint Issue; Bixby Voice Rolls Out in Korea

Samsung issued a software update to resolve a reddish tint display problem reported by some customers upon the release of Galaxy S8 and S8+, while Bixby Voice has also started to arrive in South Korea.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-JiSamsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 smartphone is displayed during a media event in Seoul, South Korea, April 13, 2017.

Samsung Rolls Out Software Update for Reddish Display Issue

Recently, Samsung delivered on its promise to immediately address the reddish tint issue reported by several Galaxy S8 owners shortly after the device's retail release last month. According to a report by Sammobile, the company has already launched a software update — with firmware version G950NKSU1AQDG or G950NKSU1AQDG — for both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ to fix the display problem.

The update brings in additional settings that give Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners more control over the "full screen color balance." The color calibration of the screen edges can also be adjusted based on the owner's preference after installing the said software update which can be found under the Screen Mode settings, then on to the Advanced Options menu.

However, it appears that the software update is only available in South Korea at the moment. Samsung is yet to announce when the update is going to arrive in other markets.

Bixby's Voice Command Starts to Launch in South Korea

Another letdown prior to the Galaxy S8 and S8+'s release was when Samsung announced that the voice command for the devices' exclusive digital assistant named Bixby will not ship upon retail launch.

However, on a good note, Samsung appears to be working on delivering the missing key feature as soon as possible. And in just a couple of weeks since the Galaxy S8 and S8+ hit various markets, reports have it that Bixby's voice command is starting to be made available in South Korea.

According to ZDNet, Samsung started rolling out the Bixby voice command feature on Monday, May 1, at 1 p.m. KST (12 a.m. EDT).

While other markets are yet to experience Bixby's full capacity, Samsung has earlier promised that the United States market will get Bixby Voice "later this spring."