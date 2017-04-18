Samsung Galaxy S8 Issues: Early Buyers Complain About Screens With Reddish Tint

Some people in South Korea were able to acquire the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphones earlier than the rest of the world. Unfortunately, a number of them already have complaints after they noticed that their mobile's screen display had a reddish tint.

Several early buyers of the Samsung Galaxy S8 went on various social media sites and community forums to share that the screen display of their new device looks more red than normal, as reported by The Korea Herald.

According to the report, one affected consumer shared: "After I read articles that there are many reddish panels, I checked mine. I was also unlucky. Should I change it?"

Several photos have also been shared on various social media pages. Early Galaxy S8 owners placed their affected devices beside a Galaxy S8 on display and the difference is fairly visible at first glance.

Unfortunately, adjusting the color calibration settings did not do the trick for the affected Galaxy S8 early buyers, notes The Korea Herald, and some say the problem might be rooted to the way Samsung has built the organic light-emitting diode panels for the Galaxy S8.

Typically, liquid crystal displays for smartphones are built with three subpixels that use the colors red, green, and blue. However, the OLED display for the Galaxy S8 used red-green and blue-green and there is a possibility for it to cause the color setting issues.

Samsung has reportedly reached out to ZDNet to comment on the reddish OLED display tint issue: "All Samsung phones undergo thorough testing to meet our high level of quality standards. The Infinity Display on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ has applied Super AMOLED and provides rich and expressive colors, enabling users to enjoy a clearer and more vivid viewing experience."

The South Korean technology giant also explained that the Galaxy S8's display was built to automatically adapt to the environment, which affects the calibration of the color range, saturation, and sharpness.

For now, before going to service centers and asking for a unit replacement, Samsung advised early Galaxy S8 buyers to go to the Settings app, choose the "Display" menu, open the "Screen Mode" tab and then press Color balance where the screen color can be manually adjusted.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will hit the United States market on Friday, April 21.