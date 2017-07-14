Samsung Galaxy S8 Lite Release Date, Specs Rumors: Mini Version of Flagship Smartphone Might Be Hitting the Market Soon

Samsung might be releasing a mini version of their most recent smartphone, the Galaxy S8. Anticipation for the rumored Samsung Galaxy S8 Lite began when a benchmark test appeared referencing some of the features of the flagship phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 was launched last April, with features that took the Android community by storm. Now, months after its arrival, a Lite version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 might already be underway.

According to reports, a Samsung Galaxy S8 model without some of its features was spotted on Geekbench, an online service that measures the performance of a device's central processing unit (CPU).

The said device was represented on the benchmarking site with the model number SM-G9600. Whether this Galaxy S8 version will be called "Lite" or "Mini" has yet to be announced.

Based on the benchmark results, the rumored Samsung Galaxy S8 Lite will have a quad-core processor at 1.77 GHz. The motherboard, which was concealed under the code "sdm840," is anticipated to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 840 processor.

However, given the difference in processor speeds, the S8 Lite is expected to be less powerful than its larger version.

In terms of random-access memory (RAM), the anticipated S8 Lite will retain the original S8's 4 GB. It will run Android 7.1.2 Nougat, similar to the operating system that the Samsung Galaxy S8 already comes with.

There are speculations that the Samsung Galaxy S8 Lite will be launched this year because it is not yet equipped with Google's new mobile operating system, Android O, that is currently still under development.

The rumored Samsung Galaxy S8 Lite, or SM-G6900, had a score of 1782 in single-core tests and 4212 in multi-core. Although the device's scores fall short of the Galaxy S8 in multi-core tests, the single-core test results are on par with the flagship phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Lite has yet to be confirmed.