Samsung Galaxy S8 New Colors: Coral Blue Variant To Be Made Available in the U.S. Soon

When the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus were released in the United States last April, they came in three colors: Orchid Gray, Midnight Black and Arctic Silver. The past week, however, reports pointed out that Samsung is also set to introduce a new color variant: Coral Blue.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermidSamsung Galaxy S8 Plus's battery reportedly lasts longer than Huawei's Mate 9's.

The news was first leaked by famous leakster Evan Blass, who recently claimed that the Coral Blue variant of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus would be arriving soon in the United States. He made the announcement on Twitter, where he posted, "US-bound Galaxy S8/+ in blue." His tweet came with photos of two blue handsets.

Although Blass did not announce when exactly the Coral Blue variant would be available in the U.S., speculations are rife that the new smartphone will soon be released in the country. There are also rumblings that since Blass did not give any word on the possible carriers and retailers that will offer the new color variant, it is highly likely that the Coral Blue smartphones will be made exclusive to a single carrier.

The Coral Blue variant is currently available in different markets around the world but not in the U.S.

Since the launch of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, Samsung fans in the U.S. have been waiting for the giant technology company to release the Coral Blue variant in their country as well. If Blass' announcement is true that Samsung will bring this color option to the U.S., then Samsung fans can expect the Maple Gold option to become available eventually as well, especially since in other markets, this was released after the Coral Blue variant.

Once available, the Coral Blue option of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus is expected to be available for purchase through Samsung's official website. In terms of specs, the Coral Blue Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus' details are expected to be the same as that of the specs of the other color variants.