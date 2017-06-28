Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Specs News: Pink Color Option Available in Taiwan

A new color option for the Samsung Galaxy S8 is now available exclusively in Taiwan. The company announced on Monday the latest color variant, rose pink.

The official Samsung Mobile Facebook page for Taiwan shared the latest information. The rose pink Galaxy S8 Plus unit is expected to sell for TW$27,900 or US$$921. However, the South Korean tech giant has not revealed the model's release date.

This does not come as a surprise given that the company has produced pink-colored handheld devices before. The Galaxy S4 had a pink twilight, the Galaxy S4 Mini in pink, the Galaxy Note 3 a blush pink, and the Galaxy Note a blossom pink.

Aside from the color, this Galaxy S8 Plus unit will have the same specifications as the other variants in the line. The Taiwan-exclusive variant will be powered by an Exynos 8895, Samsung's preferred chip for Asian markets. The device will come with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which is expandable. It also sports a 3,500 mAh battery.

The Galaxy S8 Plus is equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front cam, and a Bluetooth 5.0 features, which makes the smartphone the first in the market to have such an upgrade.

The latest installment in Samsung' smartphone flagship series runs on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Reports say that Samsung is hoping to sell more units with the new color option. In its home country alone, the tech giant has reportedly sold about 1.3 million units since its launch on April 21. Its sleek design and top-tier features attract 11,000–12,000 perspective buyers in the region, reports claim.

The Galaxy S8 is currently available in orchid grey, midnight black, arctic silver, coral blue, and maple gold. So far, Samsung has not expressed its intent to make the pink option available in other markets.

More updates should arrive soon.