Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Huawei Mate 9 Specs, Battery Performance Review: Which Lasts Longer?

Chinese technology giant Huawei is giving Samsung a run for its money with the introduction of the Mate 9. The new smartphone is reportedly almost as good as the Galaxy S8 Plus, give or take a few features.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermidSamsung Galaxy S8 Plus's battery reportedly lasts longer than Huawei's Mate 9's.

According to IB Times, the Galaxy S8 Plus and the Huawei Mate 9 are head-to-head when it comes to the question of which among the two is the best Android handset in the market right now. While the features of the smartphones are said to be almost at par with each other, the main difference lies in the efficiency of their battery.

Based on the tests conducted, Samsung's battery proved to be the better one.

The newest in the S series line comes with a 3,500 mAh non-removable lithium ion battery that can easily last for one whole day with moderate use. Its cell capacity is said to a bit disappointing, but for users who know how to conserve the battery, the small setback can be overlooked. Regular charging will last for an hour and 40 minutes, while wireless charging will take another 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate 9 features a lithium polymer battery, also non-removable, that has more cell power at 4,000 mAh. Its SuperCharge technology allows the battery to last a day with just 20 minutes of charging time. The smartphone is said to last for two days of uninterrupted use.

Unfortunately, during a battery performance test, the Mate 9's battery was drained after four hours and 20 minutes of uninterrupted activities like web browsing, gaming, video playbacks. The Galaxy S8 Plus, on the other hand, still had about 18 percent of battery left after about 12 hours of nonstop tasks.

A review at Android Headlines agreed with the result and chose Samsung's flagship over Huawei's.

"As good a device as the Huawei Mate 9 is, I have to give this win to the Samsung Galaxy S8. The Mate 9 is a good value at $600, but it lacks the ability to run on all major US networks, only has a Full HD display, and is a little boring in its design, even with its small bezels. If you are already on AT&T or T-Mobile networks then it might be the perfect smartphone for you. However, this comparison is based on specifications and in that department, the Galaxy S8 simply offers more for your extra $120," the review stated.