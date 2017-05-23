Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Lenovo Vibe P2: Which Smartphone Is Better?

Given the constant innovations done by Samsung and the praise-worthy effort of Lenovo in catching up, some consumers are torn as to which phone is a better match for their needs and the budget they have for mobile shopping. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is considered as one of Samsung's best releases, but consumers are interested in knowing whether the Lenovo Vibe P2 can contend with the advanced technology of former.

Lenovo Promotional picture for Lenovo Vibe P2.

Display-wise, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is undoubtedly bigger as it supports a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display while the Lenovo Vibe P2 is equipped with a 5.5-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display. For those who are looking for a smartphone that can support quality photos, the Lenovo Vibe P2 wins with a rear sporting a 13-megapixel camera, while Samsung takes the lead in the front, sporting an 8-megapixel camera.

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 true octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and an embedded 5,100 mAh battery, the Lenovo Vibe P2 is known to be one of the best smartphones for users looking for a device that has superior battery life. Compared to Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus' 3,500 mAh battery, Lenovo's smartphone takes the reigns.

According to a review by International Business Times, the only way for Samsung to contend with such a powerful battery is for users to get used to low brightness and half-hearted displays. In addition, when put in a battery performance test, the Lenovo Vibe P2 unsurprisingly won the bout.

Although the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus wins when it comes to the display, performance and aesthetics, the Lenovo Vibe P2 is a formidable competitor based on its battery alone. For users who value battery power because of their active lifestyles, Lenovo's device would be the way to go. For users who value aesthetics and performance, Samsung is definitely worth the gold.